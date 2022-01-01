Go
Barcelona Bistro Bar

Authentic cuisine from Spain.
Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm
Sunday, 11am-2pm

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

10415 Taylorsville Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrata Salad$11.00
Rich fresh and Buttery texture Mozzarella Flor-Di-Latte over a salad with tomato Pesto Sauce and Pecans all dressed with a pinch of salt and olive oil
Lasagna Bolognese$18.90
Chef Alba’s very own grandma’s lasagna recipe layered with a mix of hearty ragù bolognese
(slow-cooked meat sauce) and creamy béchamel (white sauce); topped with melting cheese.
Patatas Bravas$9.90
The most famous Tapa in Spain, irregular chucks of potatoes very tender in the interior and crispy outside. Served with two dressings, Garlick aioli and Brava Sauce
Bread$2.50
Cream of Mushroom$6.90
Smooth cream of fresh mushrooms toped with backed Serrano Ham
Empanadas$15.90
3 empanadas filled with Beef and Chorizo meat, onions, tomato sauce, and green pepper with a touch of spicy. Dressed with Home dressing
Mountain & Sea Paella$35.50
Traditional Spanish "Paella de Mar y Montaña": rice cooked in a wide, shallow iron skillet, spiked with both meat and seafood: chicken, pork, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. Served in an 18 inch plate similar to the paella pot! Serves 2-3 people.
Chicken & Cheese Empanadas$15.90
3 empanadas filled with seasoned chicken (lime & cilantro) and cheese, served with greens and cherry tomatoes and dressing home sauce
Beeff Grilled In Dices$18.90
Grilled diced pieces of sirloin sparkling with Mediterranean herbs on a bed of a delicious side (potatoes, onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, onions, bay)
Grilled Tataki Tuna$21.00
Yellowfin Tataki Tuna on a bed of mashed potatoes covered with Mediterranean sauce and ponzu, sprouts and fresh mango
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10415 Taylorsville Road

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

