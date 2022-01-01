Go
Barchetta

At Barchetta, you’ll find a return to what made pizza the classic American dining experience but with a modern twist. Enjoy high-quality ingredients masterfully crafted into taste-tempting combinations — some familiar favorites and many fresh interpretations — all served up in a relaxed atmosphere.

PIZZA • SALADS

1644 Walnut Street

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Barchetta - pepperoni$25.00
mozz, provolone, pepperoni, basil, parm
Cheese Bread$15.00
The best cheese bread around! mozz, parm, garlic, olive oil, and herbs. served with marinara
Bella$12.00
radicchio, arugula, radish, carrot, pistachio, herb vinaigrette
Regular - classic cheese$19.00
tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano
Big Papa$26.00
mozz, sausage, mushroom, onion, parm, herbs
Queen - margherita redux$23.00
fresh mozz, brick mozz, parm, garlic, basil
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, whipped caesar dressing, sugar snap pea
Bianco$23.00
mozz, ricotta, caramelized onions, parm, oregano
Rallier - supreme$28.00
mozz, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green olive, pickled jalapeño, rosemary, parm
Meatballs$12.00
beef meatballs served with marinara and parmesan GF
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1644 Walnut Street

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

