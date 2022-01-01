Go
With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

TAPAS

1629 Thames St • $$

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Beef Tacos$15.00
Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$14.00
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco
Golf Tournament foursome$1,000.00
Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos$14.00
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Ancho Fries$6.00
Thin Cut French Fries, Ancho Chili Powder, Chipotle Mayo
Oaxaca Guacamole$11.00
Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro
Yucca Frites$7.00
Fried Yucca, Pickle Red Onion Sauce, Cilantro Jalapeno Mayo,
Barcocina Guacamole$12.00
Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Shallot, Shredded Queso Oaxaca, Pasilla-Lime-Balsamic Sauce
Extra Chips
Cheeseburger Tacos$14.00
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1629 Thames St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

