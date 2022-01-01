Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland

No reviews yet

As a nod to the highly-skilled beer and liquor producers and transporters of the U.S. Prohibition era, The Beer Baron celebrates the rich and diverse culture of craft libations of today. Our staff of beer connoisseurs and mixologists thoughtfully curate and choose a wide selection of seasonal brews and cocktails to meet every taste. We proudly boast more than 25 of the finest beers on tap, an expansive collection of 400-plus bottles of whiskey from around the globe, and beautiful, hand-crafted cocktails. Additionally, our culinary team has created a menu of International Pub fare utilizing the best local and seasonal ingredients to satisfy every appetite.

