Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant

6430 Telegraph Ave

Popular Items

Baklava$3.50
Golden brown fillo dough, with a thick middle layer of mixed nuts topped with honey.
Vegetarian Samosa$8.95
A blend of whole lentils, garlic jalapeño and onion filled in phyllo-dough. (4 pieces)
Meat Samosa$8.95
Phyllo-dough filled with sautéed beef, garlic, jalapeño and onion. (4 piece)
Barcote's Doro Tibs$15.95
Boneless marinated chicken sautéed with onions, garlic, jalapeño, spinach, herbs and spices. Served with injera and house salad.
Gluten Free Injera$2.50
100% Teff Enjera
Meat Combo$16.95
Doro wot, beg wot, siga alicha and gomen be siga. Served with injera.
Extra Injera$2.00
Regular Enjera
Vegetarian Combo$15.95
Misir wot, ater kik alicha, gomen, atakilt, azifa and buticha. Served with injera and house salad.
Meat & Veggie Ultimate Combo$29.95
Misir wot, ater kik ajicha, gomen, atakilt, azifa, buticha, doro wot, siga alicha, gomen be siga and beg wot. Served with injera and house salad.
Buticha$8.50
Pureed chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, oil and jalapenos.
Location

6430 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

