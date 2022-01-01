Bardenay
Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
610 W Grove St • $$
610 W Grove St
Boise ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
