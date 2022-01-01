Go
Bardenay

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

610 W Grove St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Burger$6.50
Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun
Buddha Bowl$10.00
Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with edamame,
roasted chickpeas, carrots, pickled cucumbers & onions,
cherry tomatoes, sriracha aioli and sesame seeds. ^vegan
Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach with roasted shallot vinaigrette, sliced pears and balsamic-orange glazed walnuts.
Side Fries$3.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$12.50
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions,
cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$9.50
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
Charbroiled Burger$11.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Served with an a la carte option.
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
Tuna & Cheddar$12.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

610 W Grove St

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
