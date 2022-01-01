Go
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1710 W Riverstone Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)

Popular Items

Bardenay Club$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$10.00
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
Beef Pho$16.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford beef sirloin, rice noodles, basil, cilantro, scallions and lime. Over star anise-ginger infused beef broth with lemongrass-habanero and hoisin sauces.
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
Salmon Fillet$18.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.
Side Fries$3.00
Buddha Bowl$10.00
Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with sriracha aioli, edamame, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber and onion.
*Vegan
Charbroiled Burger$12.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Add Tillamook Cheddar, swiss or provolone for $11.5
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Flash Fried Pacific Cod & Chips$14.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spike tartar and lemon served with choice of a side.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1710 W Riverstone Dr

Coeur d'Alene ID

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
