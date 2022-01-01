Go
Popular Items

House Salad$5.50
Mixed greens, bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, Romano cheese, garlic croutons.
Bardenay Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce with garlic Parmesan croutons, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and anchovies.
Gochujang Beef Satay$11.00
Korean chli-marinated sirloin served with wasabi sour cream.
Bardenay Club$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet with sun-dried tomato butter on the side. Served with a side Caesar salad.
Flash-Fried Pacific Cod & Chips$12.00
Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spiked tartar, and lemon. Served with French Fries.
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette on the side.
Tuna & Cheddar$12.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest & mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook Cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Please be advised that the mayonnaise can be taken off the bread, but cannot be taken out of the tuna salad.
Charbroiled Burger$11.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle ID 83616

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

Rembrandts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flying Pie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Porterhouse

No reviews yet

Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

