Bardo

Bardo is a chef-driven, eclectic, American small plate concept located in Charlotte's dynamic South End neighborhood.

1508 S Mint St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1820 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib$24.00
sous vide short rib, kimchi Carolina Gold rice porridge, charred and fermented cucumber
Cooling Effect Cocktail Kit$8.00
aap syrup (aloe agave & peppers), lime juice, & "salt & peppers" garnish
Paloma Cocktail Kit$8.00
grapefruit & lime juice, simple syrup, & cannonborough grapefruit elderflower soda
No Fig Deal Cocktail Kit$12.00
fbh syrup (fig, basalmic, & honey), bitters, luxardo cherries & orange
Crudo$16.00
local flounder, leche de tigre, smoked tallow, shaved honeydew, concha corn, pickled fresno
Bartenders Choice$12.00
Looking for something off menu? Let our talented staff create a delicious drink crafted just for you! Send a few words to describe the kind of cocktail you're looking for
Raspberry Mojito$8.00
lemon & lime juice, simple syrup, & cannonborough raspberry mint soda
Local Farm Salad$12.00
local fruits & vegetables, daily preparation
Blueberry-Basil Paloma Kit$20.00
blueberry-basil syrup, lime, garnish & Cannonborough Grapefruit Elderflower. *Suggested Spirits: Tequila or Mezcal
Smash Cocktail Kit$8.00
lemon juice, hibiscus syrup, & cannonborough honey basil soda
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1508 S Mint St

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

