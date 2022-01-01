Go
Bar Dojo

Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8404 Bowdoin Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)

Popular Items

DOJO KOBE BURGER$21.00
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Wagyu ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, Dojo
shoestring fries.
SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL$24.00
marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso, tamari
LEMONGRASS BEEF & BROCCOLI$23.00
sautéed marinated lemongrass prime painted hills top sirloin, ginger garlic savory sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy garlic, chili threads
PORK BELLY BOWL$22.00
Braised all natural honey lemon glazed pork belly, calrose rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, house pickles, serrano peppers, carrots, fresh cucumber, sunny side egg, cilantro.
SPICY PORK NOODLES$18.00
garlic ginger minced kurobuta pork, fresh egg noodles, shoyu sesame chili sauce, scallions, crispy garlic, micro cilantro
DOJO AVOCADO RICE$8.00
Dojo's signature Avocado Rice. Made to order with jasmine rice, cucumber, avocado, our cilantro aioli and aromatics.
AHI NACHOS (To-Go)$20.00
wonton chips, cilantro aioli, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, scallions, red jalapenos, furikake, sriracha mayo
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$18.00
Egg noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory soy sauce, scallions
MISO AVOCADO SALAD$12.00
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
PORK DUMPLINGS$13.00
pork and chive dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

8404 Bowdoin Way

Edmonds WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
