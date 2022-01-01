Go
Toast

Bardonna

Come in and enjoy!

1601 Montana Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1601 Montana Avenue

Santa Monica CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LA Puglia

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kye's

No reviews yet

Feel Good Food

Rustic Canyon

No reviews yet

We're a Michelin-starred, neighborhood restaurant, just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Led by Executive Chef Andy Doubrava, we offer a hyper-seasonal, zero-waste menu showcasing the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishers with sustainable practices. Dishes change nearly every day and we have an extensive, award-winning wine list, so there's always something new to discover.

La Conde

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston