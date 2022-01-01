Bardstown restaurants you'll love
On-The-GO Foods
458 E Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown
|Popular items
|KY Club
|$9.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss & cheddar with lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat bread
|Tasty Turkey
|$9.00
Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Cravin Chicken Salad Sandwich
ON-THE-GO Foods
900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown
|Popular items
|Tasty Turkey
|$9.00
Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing
|KY Club
|$9.00
Turkey, ham & bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
BJ's Steakhouse
201 Camptown Rd, Bardstown
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|14oz. Ribeye Steak
|$23.99
|Condiments
Scout and Scholar Brewing Co.
112 West Flaget Street, Bardstown
|Popular items
|Kale
|$9.00
baby kale / pepitas / orange / smoked ricotta / smoked honey vinaigrette
|Ky Grassfed Beef Burger
|$15.00
stout bacon pepper jam / comeback aioli / sharp cheddar / onion ring
|Smoked Wings
|$13.00
honey-soy glaze / white bbq
Mammys Kitchen
116 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown
|Popular items
|Sweet Tea
|$2.99
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|Chocolate Pie
|$5.99
PIZZA • GRILL
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar
966 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown
|Popular items
|15" BBQ Chicken
|$17.00
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
|19" Supreme Pizza
|$23.00
TACOS • GRILL
La Herradura
959 Morton Ave, Bardstown
|Popular items
|Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
|$5.99
|Lunch Burrito La Herradura
|$6.49