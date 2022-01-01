Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Bardstown

Go
Bardstown restaurants
Toast

Bardstown restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

On-The-GO Foods image

 

On-The-GO Foods

458 E Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$2.50
More about On-The-GO Foods
ON-THE-GO Foods image

 

ON-THE-GO Foods

900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$2.50
More about ON-THE-GO Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Bardstown

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chili

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pasta Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bardstown to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston