Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Bardstown

Go
Bardstown restaurants
Toast

Bardstown restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

On-The-GO Foods - MOKH

458 E Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$10.00
Country ham, house made pimento cheese and chow chow on white bread.
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$5.00
Country ham, house made pimento cheese and chow chow on white bread.
More about On-The-GO Foods - MOKH
ON-THE-GO Foods image

 

On-The-GO Foods

900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$10.00
Red pepper hummus, Spinach, Avocados, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, on a Spinach tortilla.
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$5.00
Turkey & Bacon Wrap$7.00
Red Pepper Hummus, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, on a Spinach Tortilla
More about On-The-GO Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Bardstown

Pasta Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Bardstown to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston