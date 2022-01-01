Go
Bare Back Grill

Come in and Enjoy

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4640 Mission Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)

Popular Items

Match Fries - Small$6.00
small matchstick fries, sweet pepper seasoning
Blazin' Ahi$18.00
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
Hogs & Heffers$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef OR grilled/fried chicken, bacon, avocado, edam cheese
Sweet Potato Fries - Large$10.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Maui Waui$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
Match Fries - Large$10.00
large matchstick fries, sweet pepper seasoning
Average Joe$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Soup and Sammie$18.00
Tomato basil soup, sour cream, pine nuts & grilled cheese sandwich
50/50$10.00
pick two of your favorite fries
Kid Cheeseburger$8.99
Kid's cheeseburger w/ matchstick fries
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4640 Mission Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

