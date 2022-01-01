Go
Toast

Bare Naked Bowl

Açai bowls. Smoothie or snack. Coffee.
Bare Naked Bowl offers quick, healthy options for any time of day. Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

2565 hempstead turnpike • $

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz Create Your Own$7.99
Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time.
Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!
12oz Coconut Dream$6.99
Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.
32oz Create Your Own$14.99
Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time.
Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!
16oz Choc About It$8.99
Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.
24oz Create Your Own$12.99
Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time. Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!
24oz PBJ$8.95
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.
12oz Choc About It$6.99
Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.
16oz Power Up$8.99
Organic Acai, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, and Hemp Seeds.
16oz PBJ$6.79
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.
16oz Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time.
Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2565 hempstead turnpike

East Meadow NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carolyn's Cuisine

No reviews yet

Carolyn's Southern Comfort Cuisine. Bringing Southern Comfort Cuisine to New York.

NK Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger City

No reviews yet

BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!

Mille grazie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston