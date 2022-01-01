Go
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.

Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Ca., Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Company is a small batch coffee roastery providing premium beans sourced from organic, bird friendly and fair trade farms from around the world. We at Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company are pleased to share the finest, most flavorful and distinct coffees from all around the world with our community, neighbors and our visitors.
2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3

Caramel Toffee Latte$4.25
Timor~Leste (12oz)$17.00
*Cupping Notes: Cocoa, Graham Cracker, Raisin
This wild grown, organic, washed coffee is sourced from the Ermera district of Timor-Leste which has a rich coffee history going back to the 18th Century when the Portuguese introduced coffee to the island nation. The island produces both Washed Arabica and Robusta coffees which grows at altitudes above 1,000 m under towering shade trees. With the combination of high altitude, great shade, cool microclimate and a pristine natural environment this wild coffee has shown great potential and with the right efforts can become the source of unique specialty grade coffees.
Honey Lavender Latte$4.25
Blackberry Mocha$4.00
Cafe Cubano$4.50
Guatemala (12oz)$17.00
*Cupping Notes: Hefty Body, Rustic Sweetness, Semisweet Chocolate, Fruit, Creamy Nut Tones
This farm gate fair trade coffee comes from an all-female group of small producers whose farms sit at and average of 1300 meters above sea level (1200 is the lowest) and are planted in Red and Yellow Catuaí. Hefty body and rustic sweetness, notes of Brazil nut, hazelnut, semi-sweet chocolate, carob, sweet peanut sauce and a murky fruit accent. Process: Dry Process (Natural) Patio Sun-Dried
Milky Way Latte$4.25
Location

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
