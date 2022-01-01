Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.
Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Ca., Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Company is a small batch coffee roastery providing premium beans sourced from organic, bird friendly and fair trade farms from around the world. We at Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company are pleased to share the finest, most flavorful and distinct coffees from all around the world with our community, neighbors and our visitors.
Join us today!
2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3
Popular Items
Location
2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3
South Lake Tahoe CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm