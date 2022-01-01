Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.

*Cupping Notes: Cocoa, Graham Cracker, Raisin

This wild grown, organic, washed coffee is sourced from the Ermera district of Timor-Leste which has a rich coffee history going back to the 18th Century when the Portuguese introduced coffee to the island nation. The island produces both Washed Arabica and Robusta coffees which grows at altitudes above 1,000 m under towering shade trees. With the combination of high altitude, great shade, cool microclimate and a pristine natural environment this wild coffee has shown great potential and with the right efforts can become the source of unique specialty grade coffees.

