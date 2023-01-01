Go
  • Home
  • /
  • El Dorado
  • /
  • Barefoot Bistro Bakery and Catering - 101 East Main Street
Main picView gallery

Barefoot Bistro Bakery and Catering - 101 East Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

101 East Main Street

El Dorado, AR 71730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

101 East Main Street, El Dorado AR 71730

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marilyn's on the Square - 119 N Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
119 North Jefferson Avenue El Dorado, AR 71730
View restaurantnext
River Rose Coffee Co. - Camden
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Cash Road Camden, AR 71701
View restaurantnext
What's Cookin' - Camden, AR
orange starNo Reviews
113 South Adams Ave Camden, AR 71701
View restaurantnext
Swole Food, LLC - 1805 Northwest Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Northwest Ave El Dorado, AR 71730
View restaurantnext
One Stop Eatery - 3235 Highway 79 S
orange starNo Reviews
3235 Highway 79 S Camden, AR 71701
View restaurantnext
Map

More near El Dorado

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

West Monroe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Bossier City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Barefoot Bistro Bakery and Catering - 101 East Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston