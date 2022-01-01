Go
Felix Cocktails et Cuisine

Parisian inspired cocktail bar serving small plates.
Conde Nast Traveler ranked top 12 cocktail bars in Charleston.

550 King St #100

Location

550 King St #100

Charleston SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
