Felix Cocktails et Cuisine
Parisian inspired cocktail bar serving small plates.
Conde Nast Traveler ranked top 12 cocktail bars in Charleston.
550 King St #100
Location
550 King St #100
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
