Barfly’s

Amazing Pizza and Whiskey Selection

620 East Fort Ave

Popular Items

HOT & SPICY$13.00
Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, onions, pepperoncinis, hot peppers, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
House Dressing/Dipping Sauce$2.00
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
WINGS$10.00
Choice of: Buffalo, bbq, spicy bbq, old bay or plain
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Chicken, onion, tomato, basil, BBQ sauce, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
SPINACH WHITE PIZZA$13.00
Spinach, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onion, a blend of parmesan, feta, & mozzarella cheese
TWO-CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
Pizza sauce, Freshly grated parmesan, mozzarella cheese
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
620 East Fort Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
