Barfly’s
Amazing Pizza and Whiskey Selection
620 East Fort Ave
Popular Items
Location
620 East Fort Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Amber
Come in and enjoy!
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!
Barracudas
Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.