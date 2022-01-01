Go
Bargello

Bargello® is a locally owned Mediterranean-inspired casual fine dining restaurant located in the Kimpton Hotel Arras in the heart of downtown Asheville.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

7 Patton Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro$17.00
Hot Carved Brisket, Marinated Napa Cabbage, Baby Swiss, Lusty Monk Mustard Aioli
Side Parmesan
D42 Burger$19.00
Two smashed grass fed patties, house pimento cheese, smoked bacon, greens, pickled apple, house bun
Side Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette$0.50
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
Farmers Salad$15.00
Shaved Raw Vegetables, Avocado, Three Graces Goat Cheese, Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Za’atar Vinaigrette
Side Salad$6.00
Mediterranean Board$32.00
Hummus, Citrus Olives, Whipped Feta, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Spiced Yogurt, House Pita
Kale Salad$14.00
Three Graces Manchego Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon
BECA Sandwich$14.00
Scrambled Egg, Smashed Avocado, Chive, Ashe County Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Brioche Bun, Home Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7 Patton Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
