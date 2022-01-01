Go
Bari image
Juice & Smoothies

Bari

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

206 Reviews

$

86 Main st

Nyack, NY 10960

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Oatmeal$3.00
Gluten free oats / Almond Milk / Coconut Oil topped with your choice of Toppings
Side Falafel ball$1.25
Acai Two
Acai / Strawberries / Banana / Tahini / Maple / Almond Milk topped with: Granola / Blueberries / Banana / Cinnamon / Tahini / Maple
Chocolate Banana Acai
Acai / Banana/ Blueberries / Raw Cacao / Maple / Almond Butter / Cinnamon / Almond Milk Topped with: Banana / Blueberries/ Chocolate Chips (dairy free) / Chia / Almond Butter
Falafel Pita Wrap$6.50
3 Baked Falafel Balls in a Pita Wrap Topped with Cilantro, Pickled onion, Radish, and Your Choice of 2 Sauces on the side.
Acai Energizer
Acai / Banana / Blueberry / Dates / Almond Milk / Pea Protein / Peanut Butter
Protein Power Acai
Acai / Strawberries / Banana / Dates / Coconut water / Rice Protein/ Maple topped with: Granola / Peanut Butter / Cocoa Nibs / Blueberries / Strawberries / Chia
Strawberry Banana Bowl$9.00
Banana / Strawberry / Greek Yogurt / Maple / Chia Topped with: Banana / Strawberries / Blueberries / Chocolate Chips (dairy free)
Falafel Salad$8.50
3 Falafel Balls served on a bed of baby spinach with cucumber, radish, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro. Sauce served on top unless specified otherwise.
Classic Falafel Pita Pocket$7.00
3 Falafel Balls in a pita pocket with tahini, amba (suggested sauces), pickle, tomato, and cucumber. Sauce served inside Pita unless specified otherwise.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

86 Main st, Nyack NY 10960

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Henry

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Art Cafe of Nyack

No reviews yet

Starting April 20th we are open again from 11am-7pm. Thanks for your patience!

The Breakfast and Burger Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nyack Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bari

orange star4.5 • 206 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston