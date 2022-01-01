BARI
Bari, a nod to Puglia’s urban capital and largest port, is a new bar and restaurant located on West 3rd Street in Los Angeles. Taking design cues from the masserias (farmhouse villas) of the region, the stone and archway-filled space provides a laid back atmosphere for guests to sample creative cocktails and an extensive selection of true-to-the-region pastas, grilled fish, and skewered meats from respected chef Chad Colby.
8422 W. 3rd Street
Location
8422 W. 3rd Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:59 am
