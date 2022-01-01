Go
Toast

barismo

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

171 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Cappuccino$3.75
Cortado$3.50
Latte$4.00
Cold Draft
Iced Latte$4.00
Pourover: (Colombia) Bellavista$4.00
Hot Draft
Clockwork$16.00
Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus
Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally.
70% La Revuelta, Guatemala
30% Gelena, Ethiopia
Rosemary & Strawberry Jam Scone$3.50
Lemon Lavender Scone$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

171 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quebrada Baking Co.

No reviews yet

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

Town Tavern

No reviews yet

Our motto is "Terar Dum Prosim" which means "May I Be Consumed in Service." We are committed to your dining experience here at the Tavern. See you soon...

Breadboard Bakery

No reviews yet

Artisan Bread & Snacks with a focus on local, whole grains. Pre-orders preferred, with a limited selection & quantities available for day-of ordering.
--------------------
Online ordering only, all pickups outside.
--------------------
Current Schedule: Wednesday / Friday / Sunday 9am - 2pm.
***
Pre-orders due two days in advance, by Mon/Wed/Friday afternoons (around 2pm). ***
---------------
Pre-orders for baked goods are now priced at a 5% discount. (All prices already adjusted below). Whole cakes & pies, retail items, and holiday menus excluded.
----------------

Arlington Bakery

No reviews yet

Homemade Greek and Italian cookies, cakes and pastries. Imported Greek pantry items and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston