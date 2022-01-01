Go
Barismo 364

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

364 Broadway • $$

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Draft
Latte$3.75
Scones$3.50
Hot Draft
Cookies$1.85
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
Croissant$4.25
Quesadilla$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted veggies, cheese, ogao, fresh avocado slices, house made chili sauce , and side of an organic, and side roasted veggie salad
Iced Draft Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$3.75
364 Broadway

Cambridge MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
