BARK, A Rescue Pub
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
905 N Washington • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
905 N Washington
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue!
Peoples' Waffle
Gluten Free Artisan Waffles & Specialty Coffee
Whim Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
ESR - Commissary Spokane
Tavolata on Riverfront Park