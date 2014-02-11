Barkada Wine Bar
Barkada
- noun -
a group of friends
That's us. A group of friends serving natural wine just off U Street in DC.
1939 12th St NW C1-A • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1939 12th St NW C1-A
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar Charley
Come in and enjoy!
Tail Up Goat
Items can be picked up 2/11-2/14.
We can only honor the pick up date selected at check out.
A 22% service fee will be added to all orders.
All sales are final.
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
Come in and enjoy!
FOR CATERING ORDERS 15 OR MORE
PEOPLE
CALL 202-888-7446
25% non refundable fee catering orders if not cancelled within 72 hours
ALL takeout orders not picked up, 25%
non refundable fee
Penthouse Pool and Lounge
Come in and enjoy!