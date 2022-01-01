Go
Toast

Barkadas

Come in and enjoy!

100 Cantley Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak$11.00
B.Y.O. Burger$7.00
Crispy Shrimp Bao$9.00
Pork Belly Bao$9.00
Beef Bistek$16.00
Chicken Karaage Bao$9.00
Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl$18.00
Glazed Pork Belly Bowl$16.00
Chicken Karage Bowl$15.00
Burrito
See full menu

Location

100 Cantley Drive

Charleston WV

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laury's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Full service fine dining restaurant established in
1979.

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston