Go
Toast

Bark Bar

Unleash the fun!
Visit → BarkBar.com
Follow → @BarkBarLR
Share → #BarkBar

HOT DOGS

1201 S Spring St • $$

Avg 4 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Well Vodka Double$9.00
Mango Barkarita$8.00
Best in Show Pup Kit$12.00
Three all Beef Slider Hot Dogs and chips served with all the fixings;
Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Shredded Chedder, Saeurkraut, and red onion
Corgi Tails$8.00
A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese
Dogpile Nachos$10.00
Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapenos, Crema, and Green Onion
Cajun Rueben Panini$12.00
Dog's Dog$2.00
All Beef Hot Dog cut up for your furry friend
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1201 S Spring St

Little Rock AR

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom

No reviews yet

Local, from scratch Italian inspired fare, served in a hip & casual environment. Located in the historic SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Community Bakery

No reviews yet

Over 70 years of made from scratch goodness! Local coffees, artisan breads and sweet goodies.

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Community Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston