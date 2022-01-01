Go
Toast

BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE

Come in and enjoy!

2100 7TH AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shake/Malt$3.25
Fave-Rite$4.50
See full menu

Location

2100 7TH AVE

Marion IA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Shots Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frydae

No reviews yet

Street Fries & Ice Cream

West End Diner

No reviews yet

Contemporary neighborhood diner serving fresh regional favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston