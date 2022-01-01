Go
Barking Dog

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1678 3 ave • $$

Avg 3.4 (2636 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN$18.95
MASHED POTATOES, SEASONAL VEGETABLES, PAN GRAVY & HOMEMADE BISCUIT
FIVE CHEESE MACARONI$19.95
MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR, SWISS & PARMESAN
BRUNCH PUNCH$6.50
A BLEND OF BANANA, FRESH ORANGE, APPLE & CRANBERRY JUICE
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$8.00
HAND-CUT FRIES$6.50
SHEPHERD'S PIE$22.95
SAVORY GROUND BEEF & VEGETABLES, TOPPED WITH A LAYER OF BUTTERMILK MASHED POTATO
ROOT BEER$3.50
PAN SEARED SALMON$26.95
ISRAELI COUS COUS, SAUTÉED BABY SPINACH, LEMON BUTTERSAUCE
MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY$6.50
SKIRT STEAK$29.95
CHIPOTLE MARINATED, CILANTRO CHIMICHURRI, ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, SAUTÉED BABY SPINACH
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1678 3 ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
