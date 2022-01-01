Go
Barking Dog Bar and Grill

Come.Sit.Stay.

21 Friend Street

Popular Items

Hot n' Spicy Burger$14.95
jalapeno, pepper rellish, jack cheese and chipotle mayo
BLT Burger$15.25
classic BLT with burger and mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Barking Dog Mac$10.95
Clam Chowder Cup$4.50
Barking BLT$10.50
Toasted pita and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
red onion, tomato and pesto mayo
Angus burger$13.25
lettuce onion and tomato
Side Fries$4.00
Fish and Chips$15.00
tortilla crusted haddock with pub fries and slaw
Amesbury MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
