Barking Mad Cafe

New American-Inspired cuisine

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

239 Spectrum Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)

Popular Items

LATTE$3.50
Huevos Rancheros$13.25
Crispy corn tortilla, two sunny side up eggs, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, and spicy ranchero sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
egg + cheddar cheese, toasted brioche with ham, turkey or bacon.
Spicy Steak + Cheese$14.50
Sriracha mayo, 4 oz ribeye, sauteed onions, provolone, and arugula. Served on ciabatta.
Tacos$12.00
Choice of two or three tacos
BMC Chicken + Waffles$16.00
fried chicken tenders, jalapeno cheddar, bacon cheddar, or buttermilk waffle, and scrambled egg. Served with a side of spicy bourbon or pure maple syrup
Clark Classic$4.75
House-made caramel and mocha syrups, espresso, steamed milk, topped with espresso grounds and cocoa powder.
Shaken Espresso (ICED)
house-made brown sugar syrup, espresso, oat milk and shake of cinnamon
Crab Cake Benny$15.00
Crab cakes, two poached eggs, tomato, hollandaise sauce, and chives
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

239 Spectrum Ave

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
