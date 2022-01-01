Go
Barley House

GRILL

1261 West 6 Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Plate$12.00
Two Barvarian Soft Pretzels/ Queso/ Stadium Mustard/ Cinnamon Butter.
Burger Your Way$13.00
Ohio Beef Patty/ Includes Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion/ Additional Toppings Extra/ Brioch Bun
Lord of the Fries$8.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Bacon/Scallions
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tender/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine/ Parm Cheese/ Croutons
Nawlins Shrimp Bowl$13.00
Grilled Shrimp/ Brown Rice/ Steamed Veg/ Pico de Gallo/ Corn/ Black Beans/ Avocado/ Cajun Ranch.
Chef's Quesadilla$10.00
Mixes Cheese/Pico/ Black Beans/ Corn/Banana Peppers/Side of Sour Cream.
Barley Chik Fil A$13.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Choice of Sauce. Served with Tater Tots.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Fried -or- Baked. Sauces: Garlic Hot > Sweet Thai Chili > Buffalo > Sweet BBQ > Parmesan Ranch > Hot Garlic Parm Ranch > Cajun Dry Rub
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1261 West 6 Street

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
