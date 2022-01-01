Barley Market

Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market

Ferrucci’s was established in 1999 as a haven for those who liked to cook as well as those who like to eat. More importantly, it was built to bring back a sense of the neighborhood family grocery store. A pleasurable experience for the senses, the store is filled with the aromas of pasta sauce, garlic, aged cheeses and salamis, and the always-enticing smell of freshly baked crusty Italian breads.

