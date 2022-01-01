Go
Toast

Barley Market

Come in and enjoy!

20052 Zion Ave

No reviews yet

Location

20052 Zion Ave

Cornelius NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thigs

No reviews yet

We are a unique craft cocktail lounge located in Cornelius.

North State BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DanielSan

No reviews yet

Asian Kitchen * Sushi & Bistro

Ferrucci’s Old Tyme Italian Market

No reviews yet

Ferrucci’s was established in 1999 as a haven for those who liked to cook as well as those who like to eat. More importantly, it was built to bring back a sense of the neighborhood family grocery store. A pleasurable experience for the senses, the store is filled with the aromas of pasta sauce, garlic, aged cheeses and salamis, and the always-enticing smell of freshly baked crusty Italian breads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston