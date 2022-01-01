Go
Bars & Lounges
American

Barleymash

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

3695 Reviews

$$

600 5th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

THE CHAMP$17.50
grilled beef patty, ale-braised pork shoulder, pepper jack, habañero jelly, bourbon-bbq ranch, crispy tobacco onions
BLACK AND BLEU$17.50
blackened beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, ale-aioli, whiskey-caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon
DUCK EMPANADAS$17.00
duck confit, sweet corn, arugula, goat cheese, lime crema, roasted poblano beer-cheese sauce and crispy duck skin
BRUSSELS HEAVEN$18.00
charred brussels sprouts, whiskey caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon, shreddded parmesan, balsamic-jager reduction
BRUSSELS NO MAC$13.00
fried brussel sprouts, caramelized onions, bacon, shredded parmesan and jager- balsamic drizzle
ALL AMERICAN$17.00
grilled beef patty, american cheese, baby greens, tomato, red onion, house made pickles, ale-aioli
CHICKEN WINGS$18.00
1 lbs of beer- brined oven roasted chicken wings. Wings can be tossed in a sauce or you can order them 'NAKED'.
SAN DIEGO FRIES$17.50
red chili-braised short ribs, pepper jack beer-cheese sauce, sour cream, spicy guacamole, salsa fresca
PLAIN JANE$12.00
cavatappi noodlse, poblano beer cheese sauce, pepper jack cheese sauce, house- made breadcrumbs and 3 cheese blend.
CHICKEN TENDERS$19.00
house cut fries, served with ranch, whiskey-buffalo and bourbon-bbq sauces
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am

600 5th Ave, San Diego CA 92101

Barleymash

orange star4.1 • 3695 Reviews

