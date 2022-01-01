Go
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Come in & enjoy our food and drinks that will make you feel right at home! We have a welcoming and upbeat atmosphere - perfect for family and friends.

722 S Broadway

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Sub$13.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
with French Fries
Barley’s Bites$15.00
Backyard Nachos$14.00
cheddar, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side
Quesadilla$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
Brownie Sundae$7.00
Backyard Burger$15.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce and onion ring
Chicken Strips$13.00
hand breaded strips with honey mustard
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch
Location

722 S Broadway

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
