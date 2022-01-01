Go
Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

11924 West 119th Street

Popular Items

STROUDS SPICY HOT CHICKEN BITES$9.00
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Rustic Vegetable & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
A hearty salad of Late-summer squash, red onions, sweet bell peppers, asparagus and portabella mushrooms grilled until just tender and served warm over fresh mixed greens tossed in roasted tomato-herb vinaigrette with goat cheese and toasted pistachios $12 (GF) (V)
CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.
SD French Fries$3.00
Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayo on a toasted Farm to Market ciabatta bun.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
The Big Barley Burger$14.00
Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and Provolone in chipotle tortilla. Served with bleu cheese dressing. $10 Sub grilled chicken
Location

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

