Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.
16649 Midland Dr.
Popular Items
Location
16649 Midland Dr.
Shawnee KS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Eggtc.
Come in and enjoy!
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Fast. Fresh. Yours.
Hawaiian Bros
Come in and enjoy!
The Social Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!