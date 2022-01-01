Go
Toast

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

16649 Midland Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and Provolone in chipotle tortilla. Served with bleu cheese dressing. $10 Sub grilled chicken
Fish and Chips$17.00
Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.
CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
SD Handcut Fries$3.00
STROUDS SPICY HOT CHICKEN BITES$9.00
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
The Big Barley Burger$14.00
SD Whipped Cauliflower$3.00
Smoked Club Sandwich$14.00
Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Provolone cheese and smoked in-house. Stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo & served on Farm to Market grains galore.
See full menu

Location

16649 Midland Dr.

Shawnee KS

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggtc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

No reviews yet

Fast. Fresh. Yours.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Social Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston