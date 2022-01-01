Go
Barley Swine

Neighborhood farm to table restaurant located in Austin Texas

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 • $$$

Avg 4.9 (6790 reviews)

Popular Items

Friday Vegetarian Package$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Friday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Sunday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Fried Quail & Hot Sauce$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
Kids Meal$8.00
Smoked chicken, sweet potatoes, and broccoli
Saturday Vegetarian Package$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Hibiscus Paloma - 32oz$50.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Hibiscus Honey
Saturday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Red Chile Grilled Shrimp (x6)$19.00
6 Red Chile Rubbed & Grilled Gulf Shrimp with Masa Miso Butter
Kids Meal$8.00
Smoked Chicken, sweet potato, brown butter apples
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating

Location

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

