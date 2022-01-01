Go
Toast

Barley to Rise Catering

food. fellowship.catering.
Nashville based catering company offering catering for small events and weekly prepared family dinners to-go.

2007 Acklen Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Dinner - Pollo Verde - Feeds 4$45.00
Pollo Verde (1.5 lbs) with Pickled Red Cabbage, Lime Crema, and Housemade Tortillas. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Churro Cookies.
*Serves Four People - 2 tacos per person*
Veggie Entrée - Crimson Quinoa Stuffed Squash$12.00
Crimson Quinoa Stuffed Squash with Basil Parsley Parmesan Gremolata. Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes. Broccoli Salad. Yeast Roll. Rosemary Shortbread Cookie.
*Individual Portion - one serving*
Senior Meal-Smoked Pork Loin$8.00
Smoked Pork Loin with Rosemary Peach Gastrique. Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes. Broccoli Salad. Yeast Roll. Rosemary Shortbread Cookie.
*Individual Portion -One serving*
Adult Entrée - Smoked Chicken Breast$12.50
Smoked Chicken Breast with Tomato Chutney, Potato Salad, Southern Collard Greens, Rosemary Yeast Rolls, Lemon Chess Bars
*INDIVIDUAL ENTREE - SERVES ONE*
Family Dinner - Chicken Marsala - Feeds 4$45.00
Chicken Marsala with Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms and Marsala Cream Sauce, Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*Feeds 4*
Adult Entree- Meatloaf$12.00
Southern Style Meatloaf with Rosemary Tomato Jam, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Candied Green Beans, Yeast Rolls, Cream Cheese Brownie
*Single Serving
House Smoked BBQ- Adult Entree$12.00
House Smoked Pork BBQ with Classic Potato Salad, Johnny Cakes, Coleslaw, Buttermilk Pound Cake
-Single Serving
Adult Entrée - Chicken Marsala$12.00
Chicken Marsala with caramelized onions, mushroom and Marsala cream sauce, served with Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with gorgonzola, red onion, sundried tomatoes, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*One serving*
Adult Entrée - Wine Braised Beef Ragu$12.00
Wine Braised Beef Ragu with Rigatoni. Italian Arugula Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomato Biscuit Croutons, and Red Wine Vinaigrette. Focaccia. Tiramisu Cupcake with Espresso Buttercream.
*Individual Serving - One Portion*
Adult Entrée - Pollo Verde$12.50
Pollo Verde with Pickled Red Cabbage, Lime Crema, and Housemade Tortillas. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Churro Cookie.
*Individual Serving - Two Tacos*
See full menu

Location

2007 Acklen Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenery Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

No reviews yet

We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston