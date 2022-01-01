Go
Toast

Barleyvine

Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!

1883 Springdale St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites$9.25
Mac and cheese creamy gouda bites. Toasted until golden brown with melty cheese.
Margarita Flatbread$9.00
Fresh mozzarella toasted until golden brown, topped with fresh basil
Chicken Parmesan Garlic Wrap$10.75
Grilled chicken tossed in our parmesan garlic sauce, five cheese blend, spring mix, tomatoes, side of rosemary fries
Caprese Flatbread$9.75
Caprese Inspired Flatbread - fresh mozzarella, marinara, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.25
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend
Battered Pickle Fries$8.75
Crispy, lightly breaded, dill pickles. Air fried until perfection.
Barleyvine Salad$13.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend
Chicken Bites$9.75
Gluten Free. Enjoy plain, sauce on the side, or tossed in one of our sauces! Parmesan Garlic, Spicy Honey, Classic Buffalo, or Sweet Chili our some of the favorites!
Rosemary Fries$3.75
Crispy, golden fries, topped with rosemary. Always air fried until perfection. Don't forget a sauce to make these even better.
Pepperoni Flatbread$8.50
See full menu

Location

1883 Springdale St

Mount Horeb WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grumpy Troll

No reviews yet

Situated inside a century old historic building, The Grumpy Troll is located in the heart of downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. We are an award-winning brewery that offers our very own hand crafted ales & lagers - all made right on site! Our family-friendly, two-story restaurant serves a full lunch & dinner menu and offers outdoor seating.

Riley Tavern

No reviews yet

Riley Tavern To-Go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston