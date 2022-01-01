Seventh & Dolores

No reviews yet

The Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, or 7D, is founded on a commitment to quality and honesty – naturally farmed and humanely raised foods prepared in simple, soulful ways.

While the heart of the restaurant is a classic steakhouse, we imagine an experience and menu that is fun and contemporary. The rich, fertile land of California and the spectacular Pacific Ocean dictate the seasonally changing menu, but as victims of wanderlust, we also want to bring the energy and influences of our travels back to our home in Monterey County.

We want 7D to be the restaurant that makes every occasion special, becomes your favorite place to gather with family and friends, and is always the neighborhood spot that feels warm and inviting. It’s both comfortable and full of possibility every time you enter. It’s our celebration of a Carmel that is evolving in exciting ways.

More than anything the goal of Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse and every member of our team is to put a smile on your face.

