Lookout Lounge @ 38-75

Creating a fine dining atmosphere is all about the details. This goes well beyond music, lighting, and art on the walls. We believe guest experience Is paramount. With precise attention to detail, perfect execution, and exceptional service, every tiny detail is meant to subtly come together to provide the ultimate dining experience.

The Lookout Lounge takes pride in using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients, gleaned from local purveyors on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia. All our dishes and sauces are made in our in-house scratch kitchen culminating in creative, well-thought out combinations of flavors that will wow your senses and your eyes. Our goal is to create a truly unique and memorable food and beverage experience worth traveling for.

