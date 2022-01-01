Barn 34
Come on in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
3400 Coastal Hwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3400 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City MD
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
OC Wasabi
Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Coins Pub and Restaurant
Since 1988, Coins Pub & Restaurant has been serving the Ocean City area with the highest quality homemade favorites like Crab Cakes "No Mumbo, Just Jumbo", Hand-cut Steaks, Fresh Seafood and much more from the Land and Sea in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere!
45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Lookout Lounge @ 38-75
Creating a fine dining atmosphere is all about the details. This goes well beyond music, lighting, and art on the walls. We believe guest experience Is paramount. With precise attention to detail, perfect execution, and exceptional service, every tiny detail is meant to subtly come together to provide the ultimate dining experience.
The Lookout Lounge takes pride in using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients, gleaned from local purveyors on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia. All our dishes and sauces are made in our in-house scratch kitchen culminating in creative, well-thought out combinations of flavors that will wow your senses and your eyes. Our goal is to create a truly unique and memorable food and beverage experience worth traveling for.