Go
Banner picView gallery

Barn At Bay Horse - 1468 W Stones Crossing Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1468 W Stones Crossing Road

Greenwood, IN 46143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1468 W Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood IN 46143

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antilogy - Center Grove
orange starNo Reviews
5867 North State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
4800 West Smith Valley Road Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Roscoe’s Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
642 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
640 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
The Suds Drive In - 350 Market Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
350 Market Plaza Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenwood

The NY Slice - Greenwood
orange star4.0 • 386
1201 Greenwood Park E Dr Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Brewing
orange star4.5 • 234
1140 IN-135 Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Greenwood

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Barn At Bay Horse - 1468 W Stones Crossing Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston