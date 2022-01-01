Go
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.

14 Ravenwood Road

Popular Items

Quesadilla Chicken$11.00
Pulled smoked chicken in a soft flour tortilla folded over with melted mozzarella, sauteed onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
3 Meat Dinner$20.00
Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)
Taco Brisket$13.00
3 soft flour tortillas with brisket, salsa verde, cilantro, grilled onions, shredded cheese and lime wedges.
(House Favorite)
2 Meat Dinner$16.00
Choose from 4 ribs, pork, turkey or sausage. (sub brisket for $2 extra)
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Barn-B-Que Salad$7.00
Fresh mixed greens served with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and red
onion Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken or brisket.
Choice of dressing: BBQ Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Citrus Vinaigrette (house favorite)
Pulled Pork Sandwich 5oz$10.00
Slow smoked and pulled to order pork, drizzled with our pork glaze.
8 oz Burnt Ends Dinner$20.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich 8oz$14.00
Brisket Bowl$13.00
Location

14 Ravenwood Road

Lake Ozark MO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
