Go
Toast

Barn Brewers Brewery

Welcome to Barn Brewers! We are a craft brewery with 11 beers on tap, 4 brewery made sodas and a kitchen with a menu that includes great appetizers and burgers. You will enter as strangers but leave as friends. Come in and enjoy!

114 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Tots$8.00
Crispy tots topped with melted cheese, bacon & scallions. Served with Barn made ranch or barn jam.
Cider Herd$5.50
Dinner Box
Box includes 4 cheeseburger and 4 shredded chicken sliders, loaded tots or sloppy tots, cheese curds, spicy curds or pickle chips, 3 cinnamon sugar pretzel sticks.
Brisket$13.00
Smoked brisket, sautéed onions & mushrooms and choice of cheese.
Mac-N-Cheese - Regular$3.50
Cheeseburger$9.00
1/3 lb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and choice of cheese.
Cheese Curds$7.00
Crispy white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of marinara, ranch or barn jam
Rootbeer$7.00

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

114 N Main St

Lawton MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reds Root Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Garden Griddle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Murray St. Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston