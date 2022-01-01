Go
Toast

Barn Joo

EAT, DRINK, AND PLAY!

BBQ • TAPAS

35 Union Square W • $$

Avg 4 (3565 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

35 Union Square W

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boucherie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fotografiska

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GupShup

No reviews yet

Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.

230 Fifth Rooftop BAR

No reviews yet

Come experience New York's Largest rooftop bar!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston