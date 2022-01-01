The BARn Establishment
Small town bar and grill offering food and entertainment for the village of Arlington, Nebraska and the surrounding communities!
245 North 3rd Street
Location
245 North 3rd Street
Arlington NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Simmer Down
Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded
Crush Pizza and Alehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Woodcliff Marina
Come in and enjoy!
THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY
Locally owned full service Restaurant and Bar serving and supporting the Bennington, Nebraska community since 2011.