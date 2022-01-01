Go
Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.

10500 W. Highway 42

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Ruby Red Riverence Trout$34.00
Beans & Greens Salad, Walnut Romesco,
Shallots, Garlic (gluten free)
Simple Salad$10.00
Mesclun Greens, Olive Oil Citronette, Parmigiano (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)
Bread Basket$15.00
Hermitage Farm Foraged Wild Garlic+Ginger Sourdough, Brioche Rolls, Focaccia, Served with Beurremont Fleur de Sel & Foraged Wild Garlic+Ginger Sesame Oil (Vegetarian)
Frondosa Farms Mushroom Stroganoff$28.00
Housemade Pasta, Cultured Cream, 3D Valley Farms Beef, Whole Grain Mustard, Sourdough Breadcrumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Goshen KY

Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

