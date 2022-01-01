Barn8
Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.
10500 W. Highway 42
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10500 W. Highway 42
Goshen KY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Summers On The River
Come in and enjoy!
Drift Bar
Tiki Bar w/ gourmet concession stand
Oldham County Country Club 19th Hole
Come in and enjoy!
Karem's Grill and Pub
American Casual Dinning. Fun and Vibrant neighborhood Pub atmosphere.