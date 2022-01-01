Barnegat Light restaurants you'll love

Barnegat Light restaurants
Toast
  • Barnegat Light

Barnegat Light's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Barnegat Light restaurants

Agnello Market image

 

Agnello Market

1801 Central Avenue, Barnegat Light

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Agnello$13.99
Imported Prosciutto di Parma aged 18 months, Hot Capicola, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone, Dried Oregano and Olive Oil and Vinegar on a 10 in. Seeded Semolina Roll with Tomato and Shredded Lettuce
Lobster Bisque
A smooth and creamy bisque made with lobster and chicken stock, lobster meat, light cream, butter, tomato puree, sherry wine, and spices!
The Caruso$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella with Arugula and Tomato on a Rosemary Focaccia Bread with a layer of Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, and a Balsamic Glaze
More about Agnello Market
How You Brewin Coffee Co. image

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

14 W 19th St, Barnegat Light

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel w/ Spread$2.40
Please choose bagel choice as well as toasted or not toasted.
Biscotti$2.25
12oz Bag$14.00
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Daymark

404 Broadway, Barnegat Light

Avg 4.4 (2813 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Garlic Potatoes$8.00
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Chicken Fingers$12.00
More about Daymark
Restaurant banner

 

La Riva

408 Broadway, Barnegat Light

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Riva
